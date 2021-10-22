Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.82

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.82 and traded as high as C$9.83. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.79, with a volume of 366,517 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.82.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.4067634 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -9.88%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

