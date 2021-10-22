Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) traded down 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 1,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 255,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $87,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,858,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,149,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,315,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

