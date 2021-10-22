Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.
Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 83.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.
About Central Valley Community Bancorp
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.