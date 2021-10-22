Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 83.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

