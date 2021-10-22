Centric Swap (CNS) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $3.02 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00072531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00072065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00102603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,268.70 or 0.99782762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.89 or 0.06467628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022160 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

