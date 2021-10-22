Ceres Hits One Day Trading Volume of $281,758.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $204.35 or 0.00335961 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ceres has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Ceres has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $281,758.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 11,785 coins and its circulating supply is 9,160 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

