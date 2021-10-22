Cerner (CERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cerner to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

