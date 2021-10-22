Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 4,244 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

VGSH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.22. 2,292,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.21 and a one year high of $62.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

