Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,529,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 201,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $377,925,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.00. 105,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,504,400. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.27 and a 1-year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.