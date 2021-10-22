Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,224 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 148,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 427,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 221,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,790. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.01.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.