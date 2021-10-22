Certified Advisory Corp Buys 2,713 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $37.47. 1,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,618. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

