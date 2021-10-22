Certified Advisory Corp Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

AT&T stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. 218,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,184,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $183.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

