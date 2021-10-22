Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,464,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 110,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,644,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

