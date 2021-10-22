Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 1.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $64.88. 13,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,751. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.