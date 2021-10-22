Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

