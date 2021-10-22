Certified Advisory Corp Has $11.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,822. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $143.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

