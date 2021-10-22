Certified Advisory Corp Has $4.23 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 153.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,042 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 707.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.57. 97,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,413. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.90. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $131.62 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

