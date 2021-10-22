Certified Advisory Corp Has $5.20 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,299,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.77. 9,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.