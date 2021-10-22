Certified Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.65. 941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,107. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $230.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.14.

