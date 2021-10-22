Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,072. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40.

