Certified Advisory Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2,541.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,116. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

