Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,179 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.76. 5,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,014. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.28 and a 12 month high of $309.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

