Certified Advisory Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after buying an additional 1,586,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after buying an additional 645,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.83. 15,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,013. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

