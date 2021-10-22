Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.77. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSQPF shares. TD Securities cut Cervus Equipment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James cut Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73.

Cervus Equipment Corp. engages i the provision of equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Transportation, Industrial, and Corporate. The Agriculture segment operates through John Deere agricultural equipment.

