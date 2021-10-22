CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

