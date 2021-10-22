C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.90

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.90 and traded as high as $53.61. C&F Financial shares last traded at $52.54, with a volume of 3,332 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $188.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.58.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.83 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 18.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in C&F Financial by 103.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 304.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

