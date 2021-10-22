CHADS VC Achieves Market Cap of $2.58 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $1,687.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00219105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00103509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004324 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,601,012 coins and its circulating supply is 46,604,835 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

