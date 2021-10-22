Chainlink (LINK) Achieves Market Cap of $13.34 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $13.34 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for $29.02 or 0.00047024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.00198046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.