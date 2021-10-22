ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.77 Million

Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will report sales of $804.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $810.00 million and the lowest is $797.90 million. ChampionX reported sales of $633.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%.

Several research firms have commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHX opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.57 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

