Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $170.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.23. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.82.
In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.