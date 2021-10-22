Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $170.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.23. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

