Charter Communications (CHTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Charter Communications to post earnings of $5.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $735.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $764.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $717.06. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charter Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Charter Communications worth $473,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.29.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
