Charter Communications (CHTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Charter Communications to post earnings of $5.66 per share for the quarter.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $735.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $764.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $717.06. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charter Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Charter Communications worth $473,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.29.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

