ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $46,379.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,146.40 or 1.00025010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00055928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 75.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.31 or 0.00651563 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001661 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004389 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

