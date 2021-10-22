Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP opened at $123.66 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after purchasing an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,375,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.