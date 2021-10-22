Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,243 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

