Chevron (CVX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVX stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.04. The company has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chevron stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Chevron worth $2,440,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

