Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,929.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Truist lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,920.89.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $40.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,803.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,661. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,876.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,641.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

