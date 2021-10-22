Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,180.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,915.93.

CMG opened at $1,816.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,876.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,641.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $1,326,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

