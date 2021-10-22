Choice Hotels International (CHH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH):

10/20/2021 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $121.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Choice Hotels International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Choice Hotels have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from continual expansion strategies through acquisitions and franchise agreements. Notably, it continues to focus on franchising as it intends to facilitate ROE expansion and earnings growth over the long term. Also, focus on loyalty program bode well. Meanwhile, the company’s Ascend portfolio has been doing solid business. The brand has been well received on account of smart conversion opportunities. Going forward, the company continues to focus on expansion strategies, enhancement of the mid-scale brand as well as transformation and advancement of the Comfort brands to drive growth in the upcoming periods. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s potential.”

10/5/2021 – Choice Hotels International is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

CHH stock opened at $134.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $139.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $267,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335 in the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

