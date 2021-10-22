Christian Beedgen Sells 23,500 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $405,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Christian Beedgen sold 4,001 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $74,738.68.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $457,075.00.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,370. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.55. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

