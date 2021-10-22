Chubb (NYSE:CB) Sets New 52-Week High at $187.99

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $187.99 and last traded at $187.78, with a volume of 30678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.22.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.31. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

