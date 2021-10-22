CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,845 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $66,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Chevron by 10.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 222,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 307.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.22. The company had a trading volume of 133,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,529,874. The company has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

