CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,935,167 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,540,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,935,167 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 2.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.98% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $502,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,263,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. 61,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,927. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

