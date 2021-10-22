CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,408,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,640 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $190,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 614.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 87,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,189,258. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

