CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 4,689 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,724 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $100,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.99 on Friday, hitting $906.99. 447,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,098,586. The company has a market cap of $897.93 billion, a PE ratio of 466.15, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $749.27 and a 200-day moving average of $689.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.13.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

