CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,084,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 6.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,526,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 24.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,500,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 32,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RY traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,242. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.31.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

