CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,538,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 571,084 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 3.15% of TransAlta worth $84,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,497,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAC. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

NYSE:TAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.26. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -36.84%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

