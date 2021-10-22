CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 329,961 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 3.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.44% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $738,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,924,000 after purchasing an additional 747,281 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,312,000 after purchasing an additional 714,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,222,000 after purchasing an additional 681,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 673,216 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

NYSE:CM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.25. 2,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.80. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.