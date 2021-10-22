CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,110 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $63,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.50. 80,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,814. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.