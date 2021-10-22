CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.39 Billion Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,795,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,243,409 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 5.6% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.09% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,385,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,336,000 after purchasing an additional 767,464 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,464,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,899,000 after purchasing an additional 649,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35. The firm has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

