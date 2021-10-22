CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $201.72 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $201,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,393 shares of company stock worth $577,611,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,102.57.

Alphabet stock traded down $82.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,773.54. The company had a trading volume of 43,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,711. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,514.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,589.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

