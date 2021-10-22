CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $420.47 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 210,117 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $420,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 391,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,600,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in Apple by 67.1% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 34,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 402,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,124,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,805,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $384,250,000 after buying an additional 79,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.12. 900,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,792,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.